Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured Videos

Are the Bruins contenders or pretenders? | Pucks with Haggs

Joey CopponiBy Updated:1 Min Read

On this episode of Pucks with Haggs, host Joe Haggerty is joined by guests Mark Divver and Mick Colageo to discuss whether the Bruins are contenders or big pretenders after an 8-1 dismantling at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. That, and much more!

*********************************************

Pucks with Haggs is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.