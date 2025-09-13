Are the Bruins Headed in the Right Direction? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Pete Blackburn share their vibes entering training camp. They dive into what will need to go right this season, and then discuss the direction the Bruins are headed in.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:55 Remembering the lives of those lost on 9/11

01:27 Welcome, Pete!

03:20 Pete’s thoughts on the Bruins

15:49 PrizePicks

17:08 Will Swayman bounce back?

28:08 Gametime

29:25 Are the Bruins on the right track?

35:11 When will the Bruins contend again?

38:50 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside!

39:15 Would McDavid leaving the Oilers be the biggest move since Gretzky?

40:53 Thanks for watching!

Bruins Beat is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NHL tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!