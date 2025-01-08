Are the Bruins in Trouble? | Pucks With Haggs

On this episode of Pucks with Haggs, host Joe Haggerty is joined by guest Evan Marinofsky to talk about the Bruins’ five game losing streak and the “Fire Sweeney” chant that erupted in in the third period of a shutout loss to Edmonton. All that, and much more!

*****************************************************

Pucks with Haggs is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !