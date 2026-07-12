Are the Bruins Still Playoff Contenders?

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest the Fourth Period’s Shawn Hutcheon discuss the Bruins moves in free agency and at the NHL Draft, and what it could mean for the rest of the summer for the Black and Gold. They also answer some fan questions.

0:00 – Intro

3:34 – Draft Recap & Overall Offseason Thoughts

6:07 – Breaking Down the JJ Peterka Trade

11:32 – Why the Bruins Keep Drafting Goalies — And Why It’s Smart

21:11 – Re-signings Breakdown

23:21 – Too Many Defensemen — Who Gets Moved?

28:45 – Are the Bruins Incrementally Better or Just Different?

30:03 – Breaking Down the Atlantic Division Race

33:21 – Young Guys Who Need to Step Up

36:08 – Outro

Bruins on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5!