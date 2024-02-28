Are the Bruins Still Stanley Cup Contenders?

Evan Marinofsky is joined today by Conor Ryan to take a closer look at this Bruins team as they stumble their way through the beginning of their west coast road trip, and reassess their Stanley Cup chances. Could this tough stretch change their plans for the trade deadline? That, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins blow another lead, but this time it’s in Vancouver

– Have the deadline plans changed?

– Mulling trading Jake DeBrusk

– Is this roster good enough to go for it?

– Considering the future…

This episode is brought to you by PrizePicks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay and an enormous selection of players and stat types are what make PrizePicks the #1 daily fantasy sports app!

This episode is also brought to you by HelloFresh. Go to HelloFresh.com/50bruins and use code 50bruins for 50% off plus free shipping!