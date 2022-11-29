Subscribe
Bruins Beat

Are the Bruins the Stanley Cup Favorite?

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 334
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the Bruins getting hit with the injury bug of late. The guys also discuss Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark and…are the Bruins the Stanley Cup favorite? Plus, what do we think about the Winter Classic jerseys?

3:00 – Conor’s great idea for his Super Followers

5:00 – Good news on the injury front

8:00 – The importance of Derek Forbort

10:00 – Why Jeremy Swayman needs to be played more

17:00 – Is Ullmark the Vezina favorite?

21:00 – Are the Bruins the Cup favorite?

25:00 – Thoughts on the Winter Classic jerseys

