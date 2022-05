BOSTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo unleashed a masterpiece posting 24 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and 2 blocks in a Game 1 win over the Celtics. The Bucks stole home court, shut down the Boston offense, and Giannis didn’t even shoot well (9/25). Did Milwaukee become favorites in the series?

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed inside TD Garden.