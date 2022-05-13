Are The Celtics Done? + Jokic Wins MVP

Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman & Gary Tanguay recap Game 5 of Celtics vs Bucks and discuss if the series blew away their season. They also discuss the Grizzlies beating the Warriors in Game 5 and Nikola Jokic winning the MVP over Joel Embiid.

TIMESTAMPS:

1:29: This series could be over for the Celtics

4:10: What’s most frustrating about Bobby Portis’ offensive rebound

8:34: Did Marcus Smart do the right thing on the crucial play in Game 5?

10:14: If the Celtics lose Game 6, fans should still be happy with the way the season went

14:52: Giannis & the Bucks made championship-driven plays that may define the series

20:24: Nikola Jokic wins MVP

24:22: RIP Bob Lanier

Visit https://Linkedin.com/SCRIBE to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!