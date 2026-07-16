Are the Celtics Done with Their Offseason Business? | Celtics Beat

Bobby Manning hosts Celtics Daily and The Garden Report for CLNS Media. Bobby “Bucket Hats” joins the program to discuss the chatter surrounding the Jaylen Brown trade at NBA Summer League, the underrated signing people aren’t talking about enough, and the status of Boston’s youth movement. X: @RealBobManning

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