    Are the Celtics & Grant Williams Broken?

    A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 118
    On episode 118 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics recent slump, Grant Williams struggles and more on Ja Morant and his recent troubles.

    TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Grant Williams chokes game away at FT line

    12:50 Is Grant broken? + impact of Celtics’ loss

    21:30 Level of concern for Boston

    28:40 Gary: Celtics need a dawg

    36:00 Will Ja Morant be suspended?

    41:00 Is Bronny James even good?

