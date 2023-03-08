Are the Celtics & Grant Williams Broken?

On episode 118 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics recent slump, Grant Williams struggles and more on Ja Morant and his recent troubles.

The A List Podcast with Sherrod , Gary and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Grant Williams chokes game away at FT line

12:50 Is Grant broken? + impact of Celtics’ loss

19:30 Hire with Indeed

21:30 Level of concern for Boston

28:40 Gary: Celtics need a dawg

36:00 Will Ja Morant be suspended?

41:00 Is Bronny James even good?

THIS EPISODE IS SPONSORED BY:

Indeed. Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !