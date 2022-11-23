Are the Celtics Only a Championship Caliber Team When Rob Williams is Playing?

After losing to Chicago, it’s clear there is confusion and distrust in the frontcourt for the Celtics. Should the they add more beef for matchups like Chicago when Williams isn’t available, or should the put their trust in guys they already have? And, when should the Celtics consider a load management break for Jayson Tatum? That and more on episode 103 of the A List Podcast

TIMESTAMPS:

:50 – Celtics winning streak snapped, are the Bulls the Celtics’ kryptonite?

3:36 – The Celtics can’t let losses linger

7:38 – Should the Celtics be worried about Al Horford?

12:35 – The Celtics won’t be a championship caliber team until Rob returns

13:44 – Are there trust issues with the center position?

18:25 – The Celtics need beef for matchups like Chicago

25:42 – Why isn’t Malcolm Brogdon getting big minutes?

31:27 – Tatum has been listed questionable for left ankle sprain, when should he take time off for load management?

39:37 – Kyrie’s back?

