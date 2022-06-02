Are the Celtics the Next Warriors?

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr compared the rise of the Celtics to the NBA Finals to the Warriors seven years ago when they overcame struggles against the Spurs and other west powerhouses to become a dynasty. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and other players all came up through the Golden State system and won multiple championships. Now, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart can do the same for Boston after playoff disappointments against the Cavaliers, Bucks and Heat in recent years. They’ll have to beat a Warriors team that nearly made major moves at the trade deadline, but decided to trust its blend of veterans and youth to win now and into the future, winning the west after missing the playoffs for two years to reload.

Bobby Manning reports from the NBA Finals in San Francisco.