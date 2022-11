Bob, Jeff, and Gary Tanguay discuss if the Celtics are too reliant on the 3-point shot. They also discuss the latest headlines in the NBA.

1:07: Are the Celtics too reliant on the 3?

6:00: Are the Celtics better than the Bucks at full strength?

11:21: Is Ben Simmons returning to form?

16:00: Can Klay return to form? + Warriors struggles

18:51: Kings have a 6-game win streak; Are they for real?