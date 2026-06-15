Are the Giannis Antetokounmpo to Celtics Rumors Legit? | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the Knicks winning the NBA title and what that means for the Celtics. Then, a look at the latest reporting around the Giannis trade, the likelihood the Bucks superstar lands in Boston, and what that would mean for the Celtics. Plus, how the Celtics could lose two key assistant coaches.

00:00 Intro

00:59 Knicks win the title

07:23 Latest on Giannis reports

21:27 PrizePicks

23:16 More on Giannis: what do fans want? Would it work?

30:44 Celtics assistants to land head coaching roles?

35:45 Check out WNBA Today on CLNS!

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