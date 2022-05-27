Are the Heat Finished vs the Celtics?

The Celtics took a commanding 3-2 lead in the east finals behind a 22 point advantage in the second half of Game 5 after trailing at halftime. Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus all appear injured, Tyler Herro is questionable and Miami just came off of a game where they only hit 7 of 45 tries from three. Bam Adebayo has struggled to get going against Robert Williams. Any offensive lineups Erik Spoelstra courts get torched by Jayson Tatum.

Even though the Celtics aren’t looking ahead, Bobby Manning says at Celtics shootaround that the Heat are out of options. Is it fair to start looking ahead to Celtics vs Warriors after Golden State won the west last night?