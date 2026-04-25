Are the New York Liberty championship favorites? | WNBA Today on CLNS

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on WNBA analyst and New York Liberty beat reporter Lucas Kaplan, who covers the team for Nets Daily. Lucas overviews what the Satou Sabally addition might look like, and takes us inside Liberty training camp, where new head coach Chris DeMarco has a brand new system.

00:00 The Satou Sabally addition

4:20 New York Liberty training camp and other

11:25 PrizePicks

19:30 Some Atlanta Dream thoughts

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