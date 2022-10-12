Are the Patriots a good team now?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots Week 5 win vs the Lions and Bailey Zappe’s first NFL start.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:45 Does Sunday’s win change your view of the Patriots?

4:45 Bailey Zappe and the offense vs Lions

15:30 Thoughts on Patricia’s play-calling to help Zappe

18:20 Pats O-Line performance

19:30 Receivers/tight ends

22:50 Defense had one of the best executed games

27:14 Judon and rest of D-Line

31:05 Jack Jones and the secondary

34:28 3 UP, 3 DOWN

36:10 BSJ MEMBER QUESTION: What is the offseason plan to replace Isaiah Wynn?

