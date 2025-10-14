Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Are the Patriots AFC Contenders? | Pats Interference

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns for another live Monday show breaking down the Patriots’ third win in a row, including how Drake Maye continues improving, the defense’s big second-half adjustment, what’s wrong with the run game and tons more. Later, the guys answer mailbag questions.

⏰️Episode Timeline
00:00 Introduction
2:00 Officiating in Patriots vs Saints
13:00 Drake Maye’s big day
17:25 Josh McDaniels vs NOLA
21:00 Patriots run game struggling
25:00 Patriots a playoff team?
32:20 Kayshon Boutte shines in return home
45:30 What were their plans on defense?
1:05:50 Studs/Duds
1:09:30 Tennessee Titans next
1:11:35 Vrabel revenge game?
1:16:10: “OK, let me have it”
1:20:00 How long can Drake Maye keep this up? Can they win the AFC?

Pats Interference Podcast w/ Andrew Callahan on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.