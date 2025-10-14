Are the Patriots AFC Contenders? | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns for another live Monday show breaking down the Patriots’ third win in a row, including how Drake Maye continues improving, the defense’s big second-half adjustment, what’s wrong with the run game and tons more. Later, the guys answer mailbag questions.
Episode Timeline
00:00 Introduction
2:00 Officiating in Patriots vs Saints
13:00 Drake Maye’s big day
17:25 Josh McDaniels vs NOLA
21:00 Patriots run game struggling
25:00 Patriots a playoff team?
32:20 Kayshon Boutte shines in return home
45:30 What were their plans on defense?
1:05:50 Studs/Duds
1:09:30 Tennessee Titans next
1:11:35 Vrabel revenge game?
1:16:10: “OK, let me have it”
1:20:00 How long can Drake Maye keep this up? Can they win the AFC?
