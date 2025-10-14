Are the Patriots AFC Contenders? | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi returns for another live Monday show breaking down the Patriots’ third win in a row, including how Drake Maye continues improving, the defense’s big second-half adjustment, what’s wrong with the run game and tons more. Later, the guys answer mailbag questions.

⏰️Episode Timeline

00:00 Introduction

2:00 Officiating in Patriots vs Saints

13:00 Drake Maye’s big day

17:25 Josh McDaniels vs NOLA

21:00 Patriots run game struggling

25:00 Patriots a playoff team?

32:20 Kayshon Boutte shines in return home

45:30 What were their plans on defense?

1:05:50 Studs/Duds

1:09:30 Tennessee Titans next

1:11:35 Vrabel revenge game?

1:16:10: “OK, let me have it”

1:20:00 How long can Drake Maye keep this up? Can they win the AFC?

Pats Interference Podcast w/ Andrew Callahan on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!