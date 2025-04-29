Close Menu
All 32 NFL Podcast

Are the Patriots and Jets Big Winners? And who Makes our Loser’s List | All 32 NFL Podcast

2 Mins Read

In today’s episode, Mike and Will dive deep into the Pats and Jets drafts, sharing their thoughts on what was accomplished, then the fellas go around the league, praising some and ripping others. A good time was had by all.

0:00 – Welcome

1:06 – Thoughts on Jets Draft

9:17 – Winners and Losers of NFL Draft

9:30- Winner: Caleb Williams

15:08 – Winner: Detroit Lions

17:08 – Winner: Kansas City Chiefs

21:42 – Prizepicks

23:04 – Winner: Texans

25:57 – Winner: Raiders

29:04 – Winner: Patriots

35:32 – Reaction to Falcons Draft

43:30 – Gametime

44:33 – Reaction to Jaguars Draft

49:19 – Losers of NFL Draft

52:07 – Loser: Panthers

54:10 – Loser: Quinn Ewers

54:11 – Loser: Shedeur Sanders

57:00 – Loser: Saints

57:32 – Loser: Ravens

59:12 – Reaction to Vikings Draft

1:00:05 – Loser: Packers WR Room

1:02:16 – Wrapping up

All 32 NFL Podcast is presented by:

