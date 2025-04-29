Are the Patriots and Jets Big Winners? And who Makes our Loser’s List | All 32 NFL Podcast

In today’s episode, Mike and Will dive deep into the Pats and Jets drafts, sharing their thoughts on what was accomplished, then the fellas go around the league, praising some and ripping others. A good time was had by all.
0:00 – Welcome
1:06 – Thoughts on Jets Draft
9:17 – Winners and Losers of NFL Draft
9:30- Winner: Caleb Williams
15:08 – Winner: Detroit Lions
17:08 – Winner: Kansas City Chiefs
23:04 – Winner: Texans
25:57 – Winner: Raiders
29:04 – Winner: Patriots
35:32 – Reaction to Falcons Draft
44:33 – Reaction to Jaguars Draft
49:19 – Losers of NFL Draft
52:07 – Loser: Panthers
54:10 – Loser: Quinn Ewers
54:11 – Loser: Shedeur Sanders
57:00 – Loser: Saints
57:32 – Loser: Ravens
59:12 – Reaction to Vikings Draft
1:00:05 – Loser: Packers WR Room
1:02:16 – Wrapping up
