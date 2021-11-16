On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the New England Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Are the Patriots back after securing their 4th straight win? New England improved to 6-4 ahead of their Thursday night game with the Atlanta Falcons. in Week 11.

0:23 Are the Patriots back?

3:50 This win was different

7:10 Mac Jones respond again

10:53 3 things to feel good about

18:49 3 things to be concerned about

25:27 3 Up 3 Down

39:55 Patriots-Falcons

34:15 Bostonsportsjournal.com question of the day: Mac Jones over Josh Allen & Baker Mayfield based on what we’ve seen?

