Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Are the Patriots back?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the New England Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Are the Patriots back after securing their 4th straight win? New England improved to 6-4 ahead of their Thursday night game with the Atlanta Falcons. in Week 11.

0:23 Are the Patriots back?

3:50 This win was different

7:10 Mac Jones respond again

10:53 3 things to feel good about

18:49 3 things to be concerned about

25:27 3 Up 3 Down

39:55 Patriots-Falcons

34:15 Bostonsportsjournal.com question of the day: Mac Jones over Josh Allen & Baker Mayfield based on what we’ve seen?

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.