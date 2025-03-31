Are the Patriots locking in on an LT at #4? | All 32 NFL Podcast

On the latest episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson discuss the news coming out of the league meetings. Are the Patriots inching closer to finding their LT at the top of the draft? Is there fire to the smoke of the Jets eyeballing a QB? And what’s the latest on Shadeur Sanders and how might that impact the rest of the draft?
0:00 – Mike Vrabel at NFL League Meetings
2:49 – Will Campbell
5:45 – Drafting for impact
9:04 – Barmore’s health update
11:09 – Patriots trade strategy
12:53 – Prizepicks
15:54 – Tackle options
18:02 – Jets quarterback interest
23:51 – Giants pick
30:20 – Tyreek Hill on move?
35:05 – Tush push discussion
All 32 NFL Podcast Brought to you by….
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!