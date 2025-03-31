Close Menu
All 32 NFL Podcast

Are the Patriots locking in on an LT at #4? | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS Media

On the latest episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson discuss the news coming out of the league meetings. Are the Patriots inching closer to finding their LT at the top of the draft? Is there fire to the smoke of the Jets eyeballing a QB? And what’s the latest on Shadeur Sanders and how might that impact the rest of the draft?

0:00 – Mike Vrabel at NFL League Meetings

2:49 – Will Campbell

5:45 – Drafting for impact

9:04 – Barmore’s health update

11:09 – Patriots trade strategy

15:54 – Tackle options

18:02 – Jets quarterback interest

23:51 – Giants pick

30:20 – Tyreek Hill on move?

35:05 – Tush push discussion

