Are the Red Sox Waiting for Vladimir Guerrero Jr? | ITM Podcast

On this episode of the ITM Podcast, Joey Copponi and Scott Neville tackle all of the biggest headlines around the Boston Red Sox. Are the Sox apprehensive to spend this offseason because of their interest in Vladimir Guerrero Jr next year? Will Arenado end up in Boston? Will anybody make a formal offer to Alex Bregman? Plus, Groundhog Day is right around the corner so buckle up. All that, and much more!

More MLB: Red Sox Sign World Series Champion Free Agent Walker Buehler

