Are there any positives from the Celtics’ loss to the Pacers? | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 98-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers, including what went wrong with Jaylen Brown sidelined and another clutch-time loss. Plus, highlighting a couple of notable role player performances — including Neemias Queta, Anfernee Simons, and Jordan Walsh.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Intro
00:26 Recapping the loss
03:19 Positive takeaways + big picture
10:02 PrizePicks
11:13 Jordan Walsh looked back to his best
18:15 Neemias Queta’s night
20:13 Anfernee Simons’s impact
21:18 Thanks for watching!
You Got Boston is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!