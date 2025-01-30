Are We Concerned About Jayson Tatum’s January Struggles?

BOSTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to the Celtics earning a 122-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Jayson Tatum only scored 16 points in the effort, as he closes the month of January with his lowest scoring average of any month this season. Is it time to be concerned over his shooting/scoring struggles, or is it just a product of being double-teamed and having such a talented supporting class?

