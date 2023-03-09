    Subscribe
    Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

    Are We Worried About Celtics? + The JJ Redick & Kendrick Perkins Debate

    https://youtube.com/live/EOZ4C3m6btQ

    Is it time to push the panic button regarding the Celtics in the Eastern Conference? Also, what’s next for Ja Morant & the Grizzlies, and what do we take away from JJ Redick + Kendrick Perkins’ passionate MVP debate on ESPN?

    TIMESTAMPS:

    0:47: What’s gone wrong with the Celtics?

    5:20: Did we overreact to how great this team was, or is it still too early to panic about the 2022-23 Celtics?

    10:35: JJ Redick & Kendrick Perkins MVP debate on ESPN’s First Take

    14:17: Kevin Durant Suns debut

    19:40: What do we make of the surging Knicks?

    23:33: Ja Morant ordered to stay away from the Grizzlies

