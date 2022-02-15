Are You In Love with This Celtics Team Yet?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics current 8-game winning streak, their trade deadline moves, and there post All-Star break outlook.

0:00 Intro 1:15 Celtics on 8-Game winning streak

3:25 Facing Joel Embiid

8:15 Derrick White Acquired & Josh Richardson Traded to Spurs

15:00 Return of Daniel Theis

17:00 Buy Out Targets

19:45 NIL in NCAA, Romeo wasn’t ready for NBA

24:20 Pick and Roll: The 1 player the C’s will miss + The 1 player they will miss the least

36:05 C’s Have 6th Easiest Remaining Schedule in EAST

39:00 Ime Udoka vital to Celtics turnaround (CLAIM PIE)

43:45 BUY, SELL or RENT: Did Brad Stevens have a successful trade deadline?

46:00 Latest w/ Sherrod, Gary & Kwani

