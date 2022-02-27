Are You Still Scared of the Brooklyn Nets?

The Celtics beat the Nets again to hand Brooklyn its 13th win over its last 15 games in blowout fashion, 129-106. Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Bruce Brown could produce little against Boston’s defense, Kyrie Irving sat due to the vaccine mandate, while Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and newly-added guard Goran Dragic were all inactive.
Those three could rejoin the team soon and help, but it’s unclear when they’ll be ready to go following a knee injury for Durant and respective conditioning for the other two players. Meanwhile, Eric Adams announced his plan to end the vaccine mandate, but without a timeline. Steve Nash isn’t worried, but with roughly 20 games left and Brooklyn in the play-in tournament if the season ended now, are you still scared of the Nets? Bobby Manning reports live from Barclays Center.
