Are You Worried About Celtics Loss vs Pistons?

The Celtics lost their win streak at nine games vs the worst team in the NBA, the Pistons, at home, 112-111, before the all-star break. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum missed consecutive game-winning shot attempts. Boston turned the ball over 15 times and allowed 18 offensive rebounds. Was this a case of the Celtics missing Marcus Smart and Robert Williams while looking ahead to the break, or did a bad loss to Detroit reveal some still concerning tendencies about the team?

Bobby Manning says it’s a little of both on the Garden Report.