Are You Worried About Jaylen Brown Injury for Celtics?

BOSTON — Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss the Boston Celtics commanding 135-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which clinched the best record in the NBA and home-court advantage for the playoffs. They also address Jaylen Brown’s hand injury and share their thoughts on the level of concern surrounding it.

This episode of the Garden Report is brought to you by:

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!