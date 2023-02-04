Are You Worried About Jayson Tatum?

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics were aiming for their third straight win against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Still without Marcus Smart, the team was missing their best facilitator and defensive tone-setter, and the Celtics were noticeably lacking energy and effort in a 106-94 loss to the Suns.

Jayson Tatum had a rough performance, shooting a sickly 3-of-15 from the field as he looked out of sorts and settling for threes. Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon of The Garden Report give their takeaways and thoughts onsite at TD Garden.

