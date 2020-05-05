Articles On-The-Go: Here are 5 Tips to Create a Competitive Resume

On this episode of Articles On-The-Go, tune in for tips on how to create a competitive Sterile Processing resume: “This resume you are working on could be the road map for all kinds of future career growth. Although you may be thinking it’s just for an entry level Sterile Processing position, if you were to land the job, you could very well become the most viable candidate for that supervisor or manager position a few years down the road. The point is, your resume is more important than this one interview. So be willing to invest the amount of time in it that you need to do it excellently…”

