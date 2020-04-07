Articles On-The-Go: Want to Recognize Sterile Processing Technicians? Pay Them What They’re Worth

On this series premiere of Articles On-The-Go, listen in for an important conversation around Sterile Processing compensation: “Like it or not, we live in a universe where money is used to signify value. While the best things in life may very well be free, the hard work of a skilled tradesman should not be. There is a reason that many of the best and brightest of our departments are leaving to rep for device companies, work in equipment sales, and take up contracts as traveling/agency technicians-for-hire. It’s because that’s where the money is at. That’s where recognition has been translated into remuneration.

At the end of the day, anyone who works in this industry will tell you that you shouldn’t be in Sterile Processing if you’re not ultimately here for the patient. Patient safety should always be our guiding star and inner-drive. However, even if what you do is a labor of love, you should still be able to make a living doing it…”

