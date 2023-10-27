Assessing Celtics start to ’23-24 season, NBA 2k official season sim with Ronnie 2k

The Boston Celtics just beat the New York Knicks to kick off their 2023-24 campaign for an auspicious start of their pursuit of an NBA-record 18th title, and if their campaign ends anything like the official season simulation by the folks over at NBA 2k, Celtics fans will finally get back on top to pass their rival Los Angeles Lakers as the team with the most championships won.

What did we take from the first game of Boston’s season? What can the NBA 2k simulation underscore about what we saw on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden vs. the Knicks? The folks at the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast put together a rapid reaction to the real-life road win to start the 2023-24 season with HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan, then interviewed NBA 2k brand ambassador Ronnie 2k about how Boston won it all in the digital version of the season.

This episode is as packed full of stuff as one might expect, so buckle up as we dive head first into the quest for Banner 18.

