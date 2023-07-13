Assessing the Celtics Summer League Roster

Welcome to episode 136 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani give their assessments of Jordan Walsh, J.D. Davison, and the rest of the Summer League Celtics, plus what Gary is hearing onsite in Las Vegas.



EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Introduction

0:30 Gary’s realistic expectations with Jordan Walsh

3:00 Jordan Walsh Looks Confident and Comfortable in Summer League

4:00 At Some Point, Walsh Will Have a “Welcome to the NBA” Moment

6:30 Impressions of JD Davison during Summer League

8:40 Gary thinks JD Davison Needs to Improve His Decision-making

12:15 Davison and Walsh Are Still Learning Their NBA Identity

14:15 Summer League Roster Assessment

18:15 Summer League Roster Assessment Continued

20:15 What Gary Washburn is Hearing Onsite in Vegas

20:25 John Wall, Harry Giles, Isaiah Thomas Updates

21:40 Isaiah Thomas Should Have a 30-for-30

24:20 Marcus Smart Introductory Press Conference in Memphis

28:09 Marcus Smart Introductory Press Conference in Memphis Continued

