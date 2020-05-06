Barrel Selection and The Perfect Quarantine Show

Ari Temkin
Steak Bourbon and Sports Ep. 11

Barrel Selection and The Perfect Quarantine Show

Ari Temkin (@arisports) and Jeremy Mandel (@jeremymandel) are tasting different selections from Smoke Wagon bourbon for their barrel pick and discuss the absolute perfect show for quarantine. 

1:07 What is a single barrel?

3:36 Barrel selection during a quarantine

5:52 How many whiskey bottles does Jeremy have in his house?

12:10 The perfect show for quarantine

16:20 Watching Last Dance and you forget how good this NBA superstar was.

18:06 Is the narrative that Michael didn’t have to go up against as good of players as LeBron correct?

19:20 What some people are saying as the reasoning behind why LeBron is better all time to MJ.

21:40 What is missed and the core of the LeBron vs. MJ argument.

26:09 The thing that makes Michael better than LeBron.

