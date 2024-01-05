Barth: Michael Penix Could be a Top 10 Pick in NFL Draft

Taylor Kyles of CLNS and Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub break down the impressive Sugar Bowl performance from Michael Penix, and reevaluate his draft stock. Where exactly will he be taken in the first round, and could the Patriots be a realistic landing spot for him?

“I think he’s a first round lock now and I think it’s a matter of top 15 or top 10 with him,” Barth said on Patriots Daily.

