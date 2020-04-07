It appears as if they'll be baseball. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are big favorites in 2020 according to BetOnline.ag

Baseball is eyeing a return as soon as May according to ESPN.com. According to the report, games would be played in various venues in the state of Arizona, including Chase Field. Most importantly, according to the report, the plan “has the support of high-ranking federal public health officials who believe the league can safely operate amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

Well if there’s any sport that can put into practice social distancing…it’s baseball.

BetOnline.ag has released betting odds for the upcoming 2020 Major League Baseball campaign. The Dodgers and Yankees both remain overwhelming favorites to win the National and American League pennants respectively (+140.)

The MLB issued a statement saying that they have not developed a ‘detailed plan,’ stating:

“MLB has been actively considering numerous contingency plans that would allow play to commence once the public health situation has improved to the point that it is safe to do so. While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan. While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials, we have not sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association. The health and safety of our employees, players, fans and the public at large are paramount, and we are not ready at this time to endorse any particular format for staging games in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the coronavirus.”

However, in the story conveyed by the worldwide leader, the plan proposed dictates that all 30 teams play at stadiums with no fans. Players, coaches and staff would live in relative isolation — only being allowed to travel to and from the stadiums.

The report states that the key stumbling block will be “a significant increase in available coronavirus tests with quick turnaround time.”

Numerous experts and political leaders have already been critical of the story that leaked earlier this morning. Nonetheless, it does appear as if baseball will be played at some point and a season will be salvaged in 2020.

