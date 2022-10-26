Basically the Entire Country is Rooting for the Phillies to Win the World Series

The Phillies and the Astros are set to face off in the 2022 World Series starting this Friday night, and it appears that basically the entire United States is on their side.

At least according to our gambling partners at BetOnline.ag.

BetOnline conducted a Twitter survey, and found that 88% of the country is rooting for the Phillies to come away with their first World Series win since 2008. Take a look:

Based on hashtags #RingTheBell (Phillies) and #LevelUp (Astros) in the last 3 days with 105,000 tweets tracked, 88% of the US states are rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies to win their first World Series since 2008. (On a selfish note, I was there. It was so bizarre as there was as two-day rain delay and the game started in the bottom of the sixth). Phillies: 44 states Astros: 6 states (Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma) Note: That’s three more than last year for the Astros as the Braves had 94% of the US states rooting for them.

I can certainly understand why this is the case. First of all, the Phillies are incredibly exciting to watch. Bryce Harper, the heartbeat of this Philadelphia team, has been dominant this postseason. In the NLCS, he hit .419 with 5 home runs and 11 RBI’s on 18 hits, and had an OBP of .444 and an OPS of 1.351. He also blasted the series winning home run in game five.

On top of their excitement, they’re also the underdogs. After opening the NLCS with +250 odds to win the World Series, they now sit at +170 according to BetOnline. Everyone loves a good underdog story.

And finally, their opponent is the Astros. Not only have the Astros been to four of the last six World Series, but they’re also proven cheaters. Their World Series win in 2017 has a major asterisk next to it after they were caught stealing signs. They were reprimanded and paid their price, but no fan wants to see them win a “true” championship after that one.

I love the spot the Phillies are in. Momentum is huge in baseball, and they certainly seem to have it. I picked them to win the World Series at both +250 and +170, and I’m sticking to it.

