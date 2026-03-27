Baylor Scheierman Has Officially Arrived for the Boston Celtics | The Garden Report

The Garden Report Postgame Show with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano immediately after the Celtics vs. Thunder to break down Boston’s win.

The guys discuss another great performance from the 2nd year player Baylor Scheierman. Scheierman had 11 points, 5 rebounds and hit 3 threes in 19 minutes in the win over the Thunder. He also was tasked at times with the responsibility of handling the MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Is this the Baylor Scheierman that was always talked about finally here?

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