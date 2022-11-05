Bearcats Quick Hits: Ben Bryant Sharp Leading UC in 20-10 Bounce Back Win Over Navy

CINCINNATI — It wasn’t easy but it never is against the triple-option of the Navy Midshipmen.

Ben Bryant completed 25-of-35 passes for 299 yards, including a clutch 38-yard touchdown to Tyler Scott on 4th-and-1 to lead the Cincinnati Bearcats past the Navy Midshipmen, 20-10, Saturday before 38,461 at Nippert Stadium.

Scott finished with 10 catches on 13 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

With the victory, UC extended its home winning streak to 31 games, second to the 38 of the Clemson Tigers. The Bearcats also bounced back from its first American Athletic Conference loss in 20 games with a win that improves them to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the AAC.

Cincinnati remains one game behind Tulane, which beat Tulsa, 27-13, Saturday to improve to 5-0 in the AAC. The Bearcats host East Carolina next Friday night at Nippert at 8 p.m.

Navy falls to 3-6 and 3-4 in the AAC.

Last year, the Bearcats – on their way to a run to the National Championship semifinal against Alabama – were nearly derailed in Annapolis before hanging on for a 27-20 win.

The Bearcats were able to move the ball on their first two drives but were unable to punch it in the end zone, settling for Ryan Coe field goals of 47 and 27 yards.

One of the key moments of the game came with the Bearcats protecting a 6-0 lead. Triple-option quarterback Xavier Arline broke off a 32-yard run down the right sideline to the Bearcats 14, with Jaquan Sheppard saving the touchdown.

The UC defense stiffened and held Navy to a Daniel Davies 25-yard field goal attempt. But Jowon Briggs got his right arm up and blocked the field goal.

Bryant responded from there, driving UC 87 yards for a touchdown. Facing 4th-and-1 from the Navy 38, Tyler Scott deked the corner on a flat route and went up five yards to the 22 and Bryant hit him on the near sideline. Scott outran the defenders for the score.

Bryant’s most impressive drive of the day came on his first drive of the second half. With the defense holding Navy and quarterback Xavier Arline to a three-and-out, punter Riley Riethman drilled a 66-yard boot that pinned the Bearcats at their 2.

Bryant proceeded to go 5-of-7 for 95 yards, capped by a 27-yard dart to Scott for 27 yards on a post route for a touchdown and a 20-3 lead.

Navy didn’t attempt a pass until their first series of the third quarter. Their second pass attempt was on fourth-and-5 from the Cincinnati 44 down on Navy’s second series of the second half. Backup Maasai Maynor came on for the injured Arline and completed a clutch 32-yard pass to Nathan Kent.

The 17-play Navy drive ended with another fourth down conversion from inside the Cincinnati 1. Maynor just nudged the ball over the goal line on a keeper to make it 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats could do little in the fourth quarter offensively with their two possessions while Navy managed to drive the ball from their 11 with 7:59 left in the fourth to the Cincinnati 23.

Daniel Davies’ 44-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left with 2:45 to allow Cincinnati to seal the win.