Bedard: 90% Chance Mike Vrabel Is Next Patriots Head Coach

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard has Mike Vrabel as the frontrunner for the Patriots head coach position. Bedard say’s 90% chance Vrabel will be hired, given his successful coaching history and strong ties to the Kraft family.

“I think there’s a 90% chance that Mike Vrabel is the next head coach of the New England Patriots,” Bedard said on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast.

“The biggest reason you could point to why it’s Vrabel and not someone like Ben Johnson is simple—look at what the Krafts just went through. They hired their own rookie head coach, someone they believed in and knew well, and that guy fell on his face”

