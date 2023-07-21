Bedard: Belichick Does Not Care or About Spending on Offense

In the most recent episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Bedard offered his thoughts on DeAndre Hopkins’ choice to join the Titans over the Patriots. Bedard wrote a piece for Boston Sports Journal, in which he suggested that Belichick’s tendency to undervalue the Patriots’ offensive game will persist unless Kraft intervenes.

Here’s what he commented, “Hopkins was sort of the final straw and, you know, it’s basically my criticism is just like, Bill doesn’t care about offense, he just, he doesn’t invest in offense at all. He never signs big money players from the outside.”

His Co-Host Nick Cattles also ripped into the team for not getting the Hopkins deal done.

Greg’s Piece:

Bedard: Belichick short-changing the Patriots' offense will never stop – unless Kraft steps in https://t.co/TBdDonheSE pic.twitter.com/XnlLEE4jbW — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) July 17, 2023

