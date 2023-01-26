Bedard: Bill O’Brien Will Elevate Mac Jones in Year 3

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down why the Bill O’Brien signing will be big for the development Mac Jones, and why his system should fit his skillset better than Matt Patricia’s.

O’Brien was the Patriots offensive coordinator from 2009-2011 before taking head-coaching jobs with both Penn State and the Houston Texans. He most recently served as the University of Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

In this clip from the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick react to the hiring and what this means for the future of Mac Jones in New England.

“I think it’s a great thing for Mac jones because Bill O’brien is going to implement or bring back the system that he started to show a really good understanding for as a rookie,” Bedard said on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles. “It takes advantage of what he’s really good at and, and Billy (O’Brien) will build the offense around what Mac can do. Instead of the debacle that we saw last season…”

