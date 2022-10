FOXBORO, MA — Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard breaks down the Patriots’ 33-14 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 7. The Patriots are now 3-4 and will play the red hot New York Jets in Week 8 on a short week.

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!