Bedard Concerned about Mike Onwenu’s Weight at OTAs

With Patriots OTAs underway Greg talks about Mike Onwenu and how once again he is concerned about his weight but also talks about how he was excited to see Christian Barmore back out on the field for the Patriots.

Join Patriots Press Pass’ channel membership to get access to our BONUS content:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqX7G3pEDTseNxtoDU27PEg/join

Join our Discord Community: https://www.clnsmedia.com/discord

SUBSCRIBE to Greg Bedard’s Patriots Podcast ⤵️

🍎Apple: https://tinyurl.com/34wpwacn

✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/4s6ubcuy

📺YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass

************************************************

Patriots Content Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NFL tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!

Merch Store – https://shop.clnsmedia.com