Bedard: Dante Scarnecchia Could Return as Adviser on Informal Basis

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg reports that former OL coach and Patriots Hall-of-Famer Dante Scarnecchia is expected to advise Mike Vrabel and the Patriots staff on a very informal basis. Scarnecchia retired in January of 2020.

“3 different sources mentioned [Dante Scarnecchia’s] name to me about being around more. One was stronger [on possibility], two sort of really downplayed it.” Checkout the latest @GregABedard Patriots Podcast w/ @NickCRadio ⤵️

📺: https://t.co/YCTMF4qF28

🎧:… pic.twitter.com/Z3QtKN2ZnS — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) February 3, 2025

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/Tl_GIwIYpY8

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !