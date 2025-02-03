Close Menu
Bedard: Dante Scarnecchia Could Return as Adviser on Informal Basis

Greg Bedard says the Patriots will -- kind of -- welcome back a familiar face.
CLNS Media

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg reports that former OL coach and Patriots Hall-of-Famer Dante Scarnecchia is expected to advise Mike Vrabel and the Patriots staff on a very informal basis. Scarnecchia retired in January of 2020.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/Tl_GIwIYpY8

 

