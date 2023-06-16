Bedard Does Not Hate Patriots Rookie Christian Gonzalez

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal addresses the social media question regarding his supposed “hate” for Patriots Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez.

“First of all I do not hate Christian Gonzalez,” Bedard said on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles. “The kid looks like a freaking stud on the field in shorts and a shirt. H looks the part … if I was starting this flag football league, he’d be like one of my number one picks. So that’s where he is on the field. [But] We don’t know what he’s going to look like in pads come this summer.”

Bedard still stands by his original statement regarding NFL teams questioned Christian Gonzalez’s mental makeup.

