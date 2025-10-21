Bedard: Drake Maye Took Unnecessary Hits vs Titans | LIVE Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down the Patriots’ Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans. They discuss Drake Maye’s decisions to scramble, how the run game improved, as well as concerns over TreVeyon Henderson and the defense.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Is Bill Belichick a first ballot HOF’er?

03:52 How impressive if 3 straight road wins?

08:19 Concerns over Drake Maye’s decisions to scramble

16:52 What changes offensively helped the run game?

22:56 Thoughts on O-Line vs Titans

26:57 TreVeyon Henderson’s struggles continue

33:14 Concerned about the defense?

38:18 Bedard’s Ups and Downs from Sunday

