Bedard’s Exclusive Intel on New Patriots Hires | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the Patriots coaching staff as it nears completion, and Greg provides some new information on the hires being made and the process behind them. After he broke the story about Todd Downing being selected as the new wide receivers coach this morning, Greg elaborates that the process was all up to Josh McDaniels, as he’s been given full authority by Vrabel to hire who he wants.

Next, he provides clarification on the relationship between Vrabel and McDaniels, and says that Robert Kraft had VERY LITTLE to do with Josh’s hiring.

0:00 – Intro

1:17 – Todd Downing Hired

9:57 – PrizePicks

11:03 – Kraft, Vrabel, and McDaniels Update

19:13 – McDaniels Offense Preview

24:41 – Gametime

25:54 – Vrabel and McDaniels Progress

36:36 – Scarnecchia to Return on Informal Basis

42:30 – Offensive Staff Overview

49:09 – Matthew Slater Leaving

