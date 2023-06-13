Bedard ‘Extremely Impressed’ w/ Patriots Rookie Marte Mapu

FOXBORO — Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard continued to express his praise for Rookie LB/S Marte Mapu. New England selected Mapu in the 76th overall in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Marte Mapu, extremely impressed with him,” Bedard said after Monday’s minicamp practice. “You could tell that he is extremely smart. That is part of the reason why they’re giving him so much to do.” https://twitter.com/PatriotsCLNS/status/1668314533109137408?s=20

Bedard gives his main takeaways from Day 1 of Patriots mandatory minicamp.

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).